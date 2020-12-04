North Kingstown business dedicates holiday window display to delivery drivers

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A small business in North Kingstown is dedicating it’s holiday window display to a profession many of us have come to appreciate over the pandemic, delivery drivers.

John delivers for UPS and Matt is a postal worker, and they both make frequent stops in Wickford Village where the Yes! Gallery is located.

Each year roughly 20 businesses in the village take part in a window decorating contest.

Yes! Gallery Owner Julie Beebe chose to honor her favorite delivery drivers with her display by blowing up photos of John and Matt, even including their trucks and a sign that reads “Super Hero Parking.”

“These guys and everybody in the field who work so hard to safely deliver packages more than ever,” Beebe said.

John Bogosian was making a delivery when 12 News was at the store. He said the recognition helps keep him going.

“It’s a good punch in my arm to keep me going this Christmas,” he said. “I’ve really gained an even bigger appreciation for the people in our neighborhood.”

People dressed as elves around Wickford Village judged the window displays earlier this week.

Beebe says the business owners get competitive with the decorating, but the hard work is worth the smiles it brings.

Yes! Gallery’s display came in second place.