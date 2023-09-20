BOSTON (WPRI) — New England native Noah Kahan has announced another tour, and the final stop is Fenway Park.

The singer-songwriter revealed the North America 2024 “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour” on Wednesday. In a social media post, Kahan said the news “exceeds even my wildest childhood dreams.”

Kahan teased the news on Monday, sharing an image of himself at Fenway wearing a Red Sox jersey with the caption “’24.”

The final stop of the tour in Boston will also feature MT. JOY.

Kahan is originally from Vermont, and his new album “Stick Season” draws heavily on his experience growing up in New England.

His second-to-last stop will be at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Fans interested in buying tickets can sign up for advance registration through 1 a.m. Monday.