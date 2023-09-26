BOSTON (WPRI) — Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has added more shows to his upcoming tour, including a second performance at Fenway Park.

The New England native announced the additional shows for his North America 2024 “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour” on Tuesday.

Kahan will now be performing at Fenway on July 18 in addition to July 19, which is the tour’s final show.

The final two concerts of the tour in Boston will also feature the band MT. JOY.

“I don’t think there is any combination of words that could truly capture my disbelief at the response to this tour,” Kahan wrote in a social media post.

Kahan is originally from Vermont, and his new album “Stick Season” draws heavily on his experience growing up in New England.

His second-to-last stop will be at Madison Square Garden in New York, where he has also added a second performance.

Fans interested in attending can buy tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.