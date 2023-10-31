PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some of Rhode Island’s tiniest trick-or-treaters officially found their perfect costumes for Halloween.

Women & Infants Hospital continued the tradition of partnering with Project Sweet Peas this year to get tiny costumes for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The costumes are made by volunteers — mostly moms who previously had babies in the NICU.

Costumes this year included Batman, Superwoman, a ladybug, and more.

Hospital officials say they do this each year to try to bring some normalcy to these families’ lives.

Each family also received a small Halloween gift bag.