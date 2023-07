WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Meet Rocky Point State Park’s latest attraction.

“Sheila H. Snake” is growing along the seawall.

“Hi, my name is Sheila H. Snake,” her sign reads. “Add a painted rock and see how long I’ll grow.”

While Sheila isn’t as long as “Jake the Snake,” who’s taken up residence on Strawberry Field Road, she most certainly has potential.

The rock snake isn’t a new concept, but recently grew in popularity thanks to TikTok.

Johnny Villella contributed to this report.