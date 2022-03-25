SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Right now, K-9 Gus’ main duties with the Rhode Island State Police include sleeping, eating and making people smile.

The 9-week-old Goldendoodle is the newest member of the Rhode Island State Police. Once trained, he will be the first comfort dog assigned to the Special Victims Unit.

“We need the victim to feel safe and secure and comfortable with us, and build that rapport so we can get as many details about the case [out of them] as possible,” Sgt. Heather Palumbo said.

Palumbo said K-9 Gus will help make victims and witnesses of traumatic crime – like sexual assault, child molestation and domestic violence – feel more comfortable speaking with detectives.

The R.I. State Police launched the Special Victims Unit last year after troopers noticed an uptick in traumatic crimes.

“Once the unit was formed, we took it a step further,” Maj. Robert Creamer said. “We said to ourselves, ‘how can we not only better investigate these crimes, but how can we make this less traumatic for the victims of these crimes?’ which is very important to us.”

K-9 Gus isn’t the only tool the Special Victims Unit will use to help victims.

The Special Victims Unit also debuted a “soft” interview room, which includes couches and light blue paint on the walls. It’s designed to be more inviting, as opposed to a traditional interrogation room.

“We’re trying to reduce the trauma victims are experiencing when they’re coming to us to initiate a case,” Palumbo said. “The last thing that we want to do is re-traumatize them or create further trauma.”

Victims of violent crime are encouraged to seek help by calling or texting 911 if they are in immediate danger.

For non-emergency assistance, residents can call the Rhode Island Victims of Crime Helpline at (800) 494-8100. There is also a Victim’s Assistance Program available online, which is full of both local and national resources.