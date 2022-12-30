PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The iconic “wave” license plate is getting left behind in 2022.

The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will start issuing the new “ocean” plates to drivers starting Jan. 1, which is four months later than initially planned.

New plates will be mailed to people who are renewing their registration, according to the DMV.

They are flat digitally printed plates with a pre-printed registration sticker in the bottom right corner.

The DMV says they don’t want the old plates and are encouraging residents to fold and recycle them.

If you have a special design charity plate, the R.I. Sailboat plate, Veteran/Military plates, Electric/Hybrid (green wave), or any other non-blue wave plates, the DMV says you are exempt from the reissuance program.

The DMV expects to distribute 785,000 plates featuring the new design.

The new license plate was first unveiled back in April and was one of six finalists that Rhode Islanders got to choose from.

The new design, which features five waves and an anchor, pays homage to the state’s standard plates for the last 25 years, which only includes one wave.

Rhode Islanders were initially told there would be an $8 surcharge to switch over to the new license plate, but state lawmakers decided the state should cover the cost and allocated funding for it in the state’s FY 2023 budget.