PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence officials unveiled a new place for kids to play with a tip of the hat to the zoo next door.

The ribbon was cut Thursday at Roger Williams Park on the “Bear Ground” play structure on Maple Avenue near the Temple of Music.

The structure is part of a series of art installations to honor the history of Roger Williams Park Zoo. This one pays tribute to the bears that were kept for public display at the park in the early to mid-1900s.

“These new art projects, along with the sea lion sculptures, tell their stories and honor the animals that once were housed throughout this sacred place,” said Joe Pari, Roger Williams Park Conservancy Board Chair.

Mayor Jorge Elorza called the project “the perfect way to honor the Park’s history in a creative way that will benefit visitors for years to come.”

Local students were also on hand to be the first to try out the play structure.