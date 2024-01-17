NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (WPRI) — One of the most popular winter attractions in New England is opening this weekend.

The Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, are set to open at 2 p.m. Saturday — a week earlier than anticipated.

Last year, the castles opened later than anticipated due to an unseasonably warm winter.

Those who visit the castles can experience ice slides, sleigh rides, crawl tunnels, a polar ice bar and towers of ice with color-changing lights.

Tickets can be purchased online for $30. Sleigh rides are available for an additional charge, but do not run between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekends, holidays and winter breaks.

Visitors are asked to arrive during their 30-minute booking window and can stay until the attraction closes.