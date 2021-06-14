New England Aquarium accepts ticket saved for over 37 years

This photo provided by Rachel Carle shows a 1983 entrance gate ticket to the New England Aquarium in Boston. It was first purchased in 1983 by Catherine Cappiello, who came to visit the aquarium, but was too late to enter that day. Her grand niece, Rachel Carle, 26, used the ticket, which allowed the holder to return “at anytime in the future” for entry, on Thursday, June 10, 2021, more than 37 years later. (Rachel Carle via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Aquarium in Boston accepted an entrance ticket on Thursday first purchased in 1983.

The Boston Herald reports 26-year-old Rachel Carle picked up the ticket from her great aunt, Catherine Cappiello who had held on to it for over 37 years.

Cappiello arrived to visit the aquarium near closing time all those years ago and got the “late gate ticket” that allows the holder to return “at anytime in the future.”

Aquarium President and CEO Vikki Spruill told the newspaper the late gate tickets were discontinued about 25 years ago, but that they will see about one a year.