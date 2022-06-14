PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you live or work in Providence, you know the capital city isn’t always easy to navigate by car.

That’s why the city is introducing a new navigation app that will help drivers avoid traffic.

The GoEzy app is designed to help drivers spend less time behind the wheel by quickly identifying a quicker route to their destination, according to the city.

The new app is part of the Smartphone Travel Incentive Study, which is being conducted by the Federal Highway Administration.

“We are thrilled to now offer GoEzy to our community members and visitors as yet another way to reduce carbon emissions and ease traffic in Providence,” Providence City Planning’s Director of Special Projects Martina Haggerty said.

The city said thousands of Providence drivers will also will receive special offers, like gift cards, for making changes to their routine travel, such as carpooling, taking the bus or biking to their destinations.

“Many drivers have simply given up and accepted traffic as part of their day,” said Chris Colemon, leader of the study’s recruitment efforts. “But the truth is, you can make small changes to avoid traffic and reduce that stress in your life.”

The GoEzy app is available for download in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

Those who wish to participate in the study can start using the app during their daily commutes. Within one or two weeks, the app will begin offering personalized suggestions and rewards for upcoming trips.