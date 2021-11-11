Navy Veteran doing pull-ups for 11 hours, 11 minutes to raise money for those who served

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Throughout Southern New England, people will be honoring Veterans with parades and ceremonies all day long.

John Brunelli, of Attleboro, is commemorating the holiday in a different way while raising money at the same time.

The 53-year-old Navy Veteran is at “Answer Is Fitness” doing 11 hours and 11 minutes of pull-ups in honor of those who served.

Brunelli has described himself as a “fitness addict” and started the workout just after midnight.

The money Brunelli raises will go to Homes for our Troops which is an organization that builds specially designed homes for wounded Veterans.

“I think a lot of people forget about the families too and what they have to go through, of that mental trauma they have to go through,” Brunelli said. “I think it’s a great organization and I’m privileged to be able to do this for them.”

The organization, which is located in Taunton, builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives.

So far Brunelli has surpassed his $1,111 goal and has raised more than $2,800.