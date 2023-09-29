EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Calling all coffee lovers! Today is your day.

Friday, Sept. 29, is National Coffee Day and shops across Southern New England are letting customers get their caffeine fix with some sweet deals and freebies.

Here are a few coffee chains that want to celebrate the day with you:

Cumberland Farms : All SmartPay Rewards members will receive a digital coupon in their account for a free hot or iced coffee of any size.

: All SmartPay Rewards members will receive a digital coupon in their account for a free hot or iced coffee of any size. Dunkin’ : DDPerks members get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

: DDPerks members get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. Keurig : Keurig is running a giveaway through Sept. 29. To enter to win a trip for four to the Keurig Coffee House in Lake Waccabuc, New York, and a year’s worth of K-Cup pods and a Keurig K-Café Barista Bar brewer, head to their Instagram page.

: Keurig is running a giveaway through Sept. 29. To enter to win a trip for four to the Keurig Coffee House in Lake Waccabuc, New York, and a year’s worth of K-Cup pods and a Keurig K-Café Barista Bar brewer, head to their Instagram page. Krispy Kreme : Anyone can pick up one free medium hot or iced coffee with no purchase necessary.

: Anyone can pick up one free medium hot or iced coffee with no purchase necessary. Marylou’s : Get a small coffee, hot or iced, regular or gourmet flavored coffee for $0.99.

: Get a small coffee, hot or iced, regular or gourmet flavored coffee for $0.99. McDonald’s : Customers who use the McDonald’s App can redeem any size Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee for $0.99 once daily through Dec. 31 at participating restaurants.

: Customers who use the McDonald’s App can redeem any size Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee for $0.99 once daily through Dec. 31 at participating restaurants. Panera Bread : Following National Coffee Day, Panera Bread will celebrate its MyPanera Week: Fall Faves Fest — seven days of exclusive perks for its loyalty program members. The special week runs from Oct. 1 to 7.

: Following National Coffee Day, Panera Bread will celebrate its MyPanera Week: Fall Faves Fest — seven days of exclusive perks for its loyalty program members. The special week runs from Oct. 1 to 7. Starbucks : Some stores across the country are planning free coffee tastings. Ask in-store or call ahead to see if your local Starbucks is participating.

: Some stores across the country are planning free coffee tastings. Ask in-store or call ahead to see if your local Starbucks is participating. Wendy’s : Get a free small coffee of your choice with any in-app purchase through Oct. 1. The offer is redeemable for one time only.

: Get a free small coffee of your choice with any in-app purchase through Oct. 1. The offer is redeemable for one time only. Yellowstone Coffee : Bags will be 15% off or more on Amazon on Sept. 29.

: Bags will be 15% off or more on Amazon on Sept. 29. 7-Eleven: If you’re a 7Rewards member, you can get a free cup of coffee with the purchase of a baked good at participating stores.