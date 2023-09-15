PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some Rhode Island students had the chance to ask some “out of this world” questions this week.

Two NASA astronauts on board the International Space Station took time to answer pre-taped questions from 16 local students who were chosen among the 85+ entries.

The students are from the following schools: Central Falls High School, Cranston High School West, Kickemuit Middle School, Lawn Avenue School, Monsignor Clarke Catholic Regional School, Nayatt Elementary School, St. Peter School, and Wilbur & McMahon School.

“How do you exercise in space?” one student asked.

“That’s a great question. Exercise is very important in space because back on Earth just walking around doing everyday things, you’re working your muscles. But here on the International Space Station, we’re just weightless and float so we don’t use those muscles on a regular basis. We’re actually scheduled for exercise every single day,” they responded.

The astronauts also answered questions about how to drink in space, whether they have a TV, and what their favorite experience has been in space.