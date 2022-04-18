EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re an early bird, you’ll be able to catch a pretty neat conjunction of four planets in the early morning sky.

Venus, Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter will all be visible as they align in our sky, according to NASA.

Courtesy: NASA

Venus and Jupiter are the two brightest planets in the sky, and during the final week of April, Jupiter will be high enough above the horizon the hour prior to sunrise to make it easier to see.

The quartet of planets will form a rare, “ultra-close conjunction” on April 30.

The most recent conjunction of planets was back in 2020 when the “Grand Conjunction” occurred featuring Jupiter and Saturn.

The best way to view four planets are with a telescope and away from city lights. However, the planets can be seen even with the naked eye just an hour prior to sunrise. Look just above the horizon in the southeastern sky for a chance to see the four planets align.