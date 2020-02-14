Name a cockroach after your ex and a zoo will feed them to an animal this Valentine’s Day

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of cockroaches named after people’s exes will be fed to animals at two different zoos this Valentine’s Day.

Friday’s event gives people the chance to name a cockroach after someone who, perhaps, you didn’t end on good terms with.

Not only will the cockroaches be names after exes, but the staff at El Paso Zoo and San Antonio Zoo will feed them to their hungry birds and reptiles, and get this — you can watch.

This is the second year El Paso Zoo is holding its “Quit Bugging Me” event but this time, the zoo added something new.

For every $1,000 raised, El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano will eat one cockroach. So far, he has to eat nine.

There is no fee to submit a name but donations are accepted and will be used to further the zoo’s mission statement. The promotion runs through Sunday.

San Antonio Zoo is holding its very first “Cry Me a Cockroach” event this year.

You can name a cockroach after your ex for $5 to be fed to an animal or a pre-frozen rodent for $25 to be fed to a reptile. The promotion closes at midnight.

If you’re feeling a little nicer than plotting revenge against an ex, the Bronx Zoo has a “Name a Roach” event.

You can name a Bronx Zoo Madagascar hissing cockroach for your loved one for $15 and receive a digital certificate.

“You don’t always have the right words, but you can still give them goosebumps,” the zoo says. “Name a Roach for your Valentine, because roaches are forever.”