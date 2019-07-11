Museum of the Moon on display this month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The out-of-this-world work of art now on display in Providence is something you have to see this month.

“It is incredible. This is the Museum of the Moon,” said Peter Schultz, a Planetary Geology professor at Brown University.

This 23-foot-diameter moon is seemingly suspended in space in the WaterFire Arts Center at 425 Valley Street in Olneyville.

“This is the moon, but its from the modern images from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter,” Schultz said.

Schultz considers himself a “classical astronomer.” He actually worked indirectly with the Apollo missions back in the 60s and 70s.

One of his areas of expertise is impact cratering and said this work of art surprised even him.

A large crater on the “Museum of the Moon”

“I made some discoveries that I didn’t expect because I see this broad view as well as the close view,” said Schultz as he admired the moon.

It looks even more magical at night. Lit from the inside, the moon becomes a focus for reflection, inspiration and education.

Created by English artist Luke Jerram, it’s part of a larger series of events presented by the NASA Rhode Island Space Consortium, Brown University and WaterFire Providence.

“We brought this here because of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing,” Schultz said.

“Not only is it a technological story about exploration, science, math and rocketry, the Moon is traditionally called the handmaiden to the arts, so the moon has inspired symphonies, and poets and sculptures and drama,” said Barnaby Evans, the creator of WaterFire.

Evans said it’s WaterFire’s mission to inspire the whole State of Rhode Island.

More Info: List of WaterFire Events

“This coming July 20 is the actual anniversary of the landing of the moon. We will have a WaterFire that night. That’s 50 years to the minute of when the two astronauts landed on the moon 50 years ago,” Evans said.

The WaterFire Arts Center even offers yoga classes under the moon every morning.

The Museum to the Moon at the WaterFire Arts Center is free and will be open to the public until July 28.

It’s open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. (On Thursdays it is open until 10 p.m.) and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.