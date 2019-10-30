Multiple raccoons take over the library at Arkansas State

Don't Miss

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas State University alumnus says he was surprised to spot a few curious critters running around the campus library.

Codie Clark, a math tutor, says he spotted at least two raccoons Sunday on the third floor of the university’s Dean B. Ellis Library while waiting for a student to arrive for a tutoring session. Clark says other students then cornered one raccoon.

Associate Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communications Bill Smith told KAIT-TV that the school’s facility management personnel humanely trapped the animals after being notified by library staff. Clark says an animal rescuer released the raccoons back into the wild that night.

Smith also noted the raccoons likely came to campus because of the recent rain. Smith encouraged anyone who encounters wild animals to contact the Facilities Management Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com