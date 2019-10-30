Multiple raccoons take over the library at Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas State University alumnus says he was surprised to spot a few curious critters running around the campus library.

Codie Clark, a math tutor, says he spotted at least two raccoons Sunday on the third floor of the university’s Dean B. Ellis Library while waiting for a student to arrive for a tutoring session. Clark says other students then cornered one raccoon.

Associate Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communications Bill Smith told KAIT-TV that the school’s facility management personnel humanely trapped the animals after being notified by library staff. Clark says an animal rescuer released the raccoons back into the wild that night.

I don’t think our raccoon problem on campus is getting any better. @ASUBrokeThings pic.twitter.com/9pmUTaha5l — Barstool A-State (The 🦝 School) (@BarstoolWolves) October 28, 2019

Smith also noted the raccoons likely came to campus because of the recent rain. Smith encouraged anyone who encounters wild animals to contact the Facilities Management Department.