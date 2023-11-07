PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Retired Navy Commander Charles “Chuck” P. Meys served his country in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

On the day of his 98th birthday, Meys’ friends and family showed their appreciation with a special surprise.

Meys was visited by Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and given a certificate of recognition from the state.

“I’m just another guy,” Meys said as he addressed the crowd. “It’s been a blessing to know that other people care about you. I never dreamt in a hundred years that I’d live to be 98 years old.”