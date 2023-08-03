BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) is waiving all adoption fees for small animals at its four shelters this weekend.

The MSPCA said adoption fees will be waived Friday through Sunday for rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, mice, ferrets, chinchillas, hamsters, gerbils, degus and birds. The adoption fees for small animals typically range from $15 to $85.

Right now, the MSPCA’s shelters are at maximum capacity for small animals. The MSPCA said one of its shelters is full to the point where there are cages set up in the lobby.

“It’s absolutely critical that adopters step up and take some of these guys home,” said Bryn Rogers, MSPCA-Angell’s assistant director of adoptions and programs. “We want to be there for people in the community who need to surrender small animals, but we won’t be able to do that if we can’t free up some space.”

Rogers said adoptions for small animals are down 24% from last year, which is likely causing their capacity issues.

“We’ve been spending a lot of time and attention this summer on dogs, and for good reason given the ongoing national crisis, but we still need to find homes for a lot of other animals in our care,” Rogers said.

The MSPCA’s adoption centers in Boston, Salem, Centerville and Methuen are participating.

Those interested in visiting one of the shelters this weekend, or learning more about the small animals currently up for adoption, can learn more about the process online.