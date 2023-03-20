NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Nearly 50 cats and kittens will soon need forever homes after arriving in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) said the 47 cats are between 6 months and 8 years old. The cats are also a mixture of short-, medium- and long-haired.

The MSPCA said the cats were brought to the Bay State from an overrun SPCA shelter in Texas. The cats were flown to New Bedford Regional Airport Saturday and are undergoing quarantine at the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem.

“This transport comes at a critical time for the South,” NEAS Assistant Director of Operations Jamie Garabedian said. “As the weather gets warmer, shelters will likely see an increase in how many cats and kittens come in, so it’s important to free up some space there while getting these cats here where we’re confident they’ll find new loving homes.”