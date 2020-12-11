MSPCA hopes to find homes for 44 recently surrendered sugar gliders

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSCPA) is looking to rehome nearly two-dozen sugar gliders.

The MSPCA posted on Facebook Friday regarding 44 sugar gliders, which were recently surrendered from a single home.

Most of the sugar gliders are 1 year old, though there is a 13-year-old “in the mix,” according to the MSPCA.

Sugar gliders are extremely social and are best adopted in pairs. Anyone looking to adopt one (or two) of the sugar gliders is encouraged to fill out an MSPCA adoption inquiry form online.