PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mr. Lemon is renaming one of its flavors after a late state senator.

Greg Paré, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Senate, said Mr. Lemon will change the name of its “Smackin’ Apple” flavor to honor Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin.

Paré said “Smackin’ Apple” was Goodwin’s favorite flavor.

Mr. Lemon will officially change the flavor’s name Friday afternoon. It’s unclear exactly what the flavor’s new name will be.

Goodwin passed away earlier this year after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. She was 58 years old.

Mr. Lemon has been in business for nearly five decades and sells frozen lemonade in a variety of rotating flavors.