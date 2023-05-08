PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mr. Lemon, a summertime staple in the capital city, will soon only be open on the weekends.

In a social media post Monday, the owners of Mr. Lemon wrote that it will be scaling back it hours starting next week.

“Unfortunately, we have aged along with Mr. Lemon and must listen to our bodies,” the owners wrote.

Mr. Lemon has been in business for nearly five decades. The owners explained that right now, changing their hours is the preferred alternative to closing altogether.

Starting next week, the Hawkins Street lemonade shop will only be open Friday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

“We know you will understand our situation,” the owners said. “We love you and your families.”

Mr. Lemon sells frozen lemonade in a variety of rotating flavors, including its original lemon, tutti-frutti, watermelon and orange cremesicle.