BOSTON (WPRI) — If you’ve ever wanted to add a pet mouse or two to your family, now is your chance.

The Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) will be waiving all adoption fees for mice at Nevins Farm this weekend.

“We are hoping to do the impossible and find homes for 250 mice in just two days following a massive surrender of more than 500 mice from a single home,” MSPCA-Angell said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.

The MSPCA said adoption fees will be waived both Saturday and Sunday during its “mouse-a-palooza adoptathon.”

To sweeten the deal, the MSPCA will be giving starter kits to the first 75 adopters. The starter kits, worth $60, will include a tank, bedding, bottles, bowls and huts.

Those interested adopting a mouse this weekend are encouraged to RSVP, though it is not required.