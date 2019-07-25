More meteor showers expected through mid-August

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — People from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast witnessed a meteor flying across the sky just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to amateur astronomer Jason Major, for the next several weeks, we are going to notice more meteor showers.

Major told Eyewitness News the Earth is passing through a trail of space dust left behind by a comet.

As these small objects enter Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up and fall from the sky. Major says that is exactly what people saw Wednesday night.

Don’t blink or you’ll miss it. A meteor shoots across the eastern sky around 11 last night. Do you have video? Send it to ReportIt@wpri.com. Maybe we’ll air it on Eyewitness News This Morning! #wpri pic.twitter.com/U5KU1MDOzE — Erica Ricci (@RicciReports) July 25, 2019

It’s believed the meteor came from the Delta Aqurid meteor shower, which peaks on July 28.

Major’s analysis leads him to estimate the size of the meteor was around half a meter—or the size of your living room chair.

The reason why so many people saw the meteor was because it entered the upper atmosphere, about 60 miles above the Earth’s surface.

But why don’t we see these events as often? According to Major, most of them occur over the ocean or in highly populated areas where light pollution obscures the night sky.

For those looking to take in the next meteor shower, Major says the best place to be is on the beach in Charlestown.

The more visible Perseid meteor shower will be visible between August 11-13. Plan to head out after midnight and look straight up.

In addition, be patient. Major says on average, a good meteor shower produces one or two visible streaks per minute.

During the downtime, he recommends downloading one of the various stargazing apps to learn more about the night sky.