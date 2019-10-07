Mini Disney Stores to open inside Target

(WTNH) — Twenty-five Target stores across the country will now feature a mini Disney Store inside the retailer.

Shoppers in those stores will be able to shop a larger Disney assortment, previously only available at Disney Stores, as well as engage with a fun new digital experience and even watch Disney movie clips.

(Photo: Corporate.Target.com)

“We’ve brought the magic of Disney to Target, bringing together great merchandise amidst an experience that’s truly immersive and unique. Guests will be able to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love in a meaningful way, while accessing the latest and greatest Disney products, including items previously only available at Disney retail locations.” – Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target.

The 25 Disney Store at Target locations are in the following states:

Alabama

California

Colorado

Florida

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

For a complete list of these store locations click here.