Message in a bottle sent from Rhode Island makes it to the Azores

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — A Portuguese teenager has found a message in a bottle that traveled at least 2,400 miles from a Vermont teenager.

Christian Santos, 17, was spearfishing in the Azores when he found a crumpled plastic bottle that was tossed into the sea near Rhode Island in 2018.

“I found the bottle, I got it, went out, and there was this paper in it and I brought it home,” Santos said.

The note inside of a Powerade bottle was written in orange marker on a notecard that reads, “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.”

The note included an email address to respond.

Santos used to live in Boston but ten years ago, he and his family moved to Portugal.

“I would like to tell them I found it and where it was, what I was doing, and we’re going to be friends for life,” Santos said.

Santos’ mother, Molly, posted a photo of the note on Facebook asking for others to share the post in hopes of finding the writer to share how far the message traveled.

Molly said that she sent an email to the address, but never received a response.