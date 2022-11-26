EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It takes hours of planning, programming and assembly to deck these halls, but once they’re done, folks from far and wide flock to see these homes dressed in holiday style. If you’re looking for a fun, free way to make your season merry and bright, bundle up and head to one (or all!) of these local light displays.

You asked, so we made a map!

WEST BAY

The Lewis Family Light Show: 12 Shenandoah Road, Warwick, RI

(Submitted photo)

Christmas is a family affair for the Lewises. For the past 25 years, their home has become a glowing mecca of holiday cheer with a high-tech twist.

Like most displays on this list, the Lewis display takes a lot of time and effort to complete. The display typically takes more than 120 hours to set up and includes more than 100 extension cords to power all of the high-tech lights that “dance” in time to the music. This year, they have added four more channels to our mega tree and upgraded their screen to bigger and better, and a visual portal into Santa’s workshop.

The display begins on Friday, Nov. 26, at 5:30 p.m. and runs through Dec. 31. (Sunday through Thursday from 5:30–8:55 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights from 5–9:25 p.m.) You can listen to the show by tuning your car radio to 106.9 FM.

This year, the Lewis family will accept donations for The Autism Project. For those staying in their cars, Lewis Christmas Venmo donations can be made to @lewischristmas.

Check their Facebook page for announcements.

Picozzi Family Christmas Display: 75 Gristmill Road, Warwick, RI

Frank Picozzi has become synonymous with Christmas in Rhode Island.

Now the mayor of Warwick, Picozzi has been decorating his home for more than 30 years but 2022 marks his 15th year setting up an animated display that shines so brightly, some say you can see it from the North Pole.

Picozzi ditched traditional Christmas lights and now uses the same lighting technology found in Tokyo and Times Square. Because of this, Picozzi says his display is one of the most technologically advanced in the country. Earlier this year, he took his display on the road. It even lead him to launch a successful run for mayor!

Programming his lights is a time-consuming process: Picozzi says 10 seconds of song takes about five hours to program! Because everything is handmade, Picozzi works throughout the year on his display. While most are thinking about Halloween, he begins setting up for Christmas in early October. It takes about 250 hours to get everything done.

Picozzi’s display begins Thanksgiving weekend and runs through Dec. 31. You can see the show Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Listen to the music by tuning to 97.1 FM on your car radio.

Picozzi is accepting donations for The Tomorrow Fund of Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Visit the display’s Facebook page.

Holidays at 91 Sprague, 91 Sprague Ave., Warwick, RI

(Submitted photo)

Anna Fassel-Flanary continues to honor her brother, Mike, with her family’s annual Christmas display. Mike lost his battle with COVID-19 in 2021, but loved to decorate for the holidays.

This year’s display includes inflatables, projections and giant red letters proclaiming, “Merry Christmas!”

If their name and address sound familiar, it’s because they also deck their halls for Halloween.

It’s lit starting at 5 p.m. every night from Thanksgiving through January 2 from dusk until 9 p.m. Check their facebook page for more information.

Souza’s Holiday Spectacle: 8 North St., Warwick, RI

Just like Pete Souza’s annual Halloween yard haunt, all of the components of his Christmas displays are handmade.

Souza has been decorating his Warwick home since 2010 and each year he makes a new piece.

This year, he has two 9-foot-tall nutcrackers, a ferris wheel, a carousel, a nativity scene, “Peanuts” characters and a gingerbread house!

His winter wonderland is lit daily from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. through New Year’s Day and includes some festive and fun holiday music played by magical Christmas bells.

Daniels’ Holiday House of Warwick: 69 Darrow Drive, Warwick, RI

When it comes to spectacle, Mike Daniels has it covered. With thousands of multi-colored lights all synced to holiday hits, it’s no wonder that so many folks swing by his Warwick home to take in the show.

Daniels is no stranger to decorating for the holidays (his Halloween display is impressive!) but when Nov. 1 arrives, he turns his attention to Christmas and the 80 channels of sequence lights he has programmed to nearly 30 different songs.

“It’s nice to scare, but we enjoy the cheer as well,” Daniels said.

The display features “singing” trees, icicle lights, snowflakes, candy canes and reindeer. In order to get the lights to “dance” to the music, Daniels spends four to eight hours programming each song!

Visitors can tune their car radios to 89.7 FM. The display is scheduled to start in December and will run nightly from 5-9 through New Years Eve.

The show’s schedule varies; check their Facebook page for updates.

Silcox Family Display: 74 Vera St. Warwick, RI

The Silcox Display (Submitted photo)

The Silcox family started decorating with just a few lights for their oldest daughter’s first Christmas. Watching her excitement spurred them to add more and more each year until their display grew to what it is today!

Aside from their daughter’s love of the lights, the excitement and awe from the other kids in the neighborhood kept the tradition going. Now their home looks like an LED gingerbread house, with lights zig-zagging on the roof, twinkling Christmas trees and holiday characters.

Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow can catch the display nightly.

Conway Christmas Light Extravaganza: 265 Maple Valley Rd., Coventry, RI

(Submitted photo)

The Conway family has been decorating since 1992, and each year they add to their display.

“Having over 100,000 Christmas lights comes with a pretty hefty electric bill,” the Conway family wrote on Facebook last year when they made the transition to LEDs. “You may need sunglasses when visiting the display this holiday season!”

This year the display’s walking path has been updated with even more new decorations.

The lights will be on every night until New Years Eve. The hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 4:30-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 4:30-10 p.m.

Visit their Facebook page here.

Corsilette: 467 Seven Mile Rd. Hope, RI

(Submitted photo)

You’ve heard of La Salette, but how “Corsilette?”

Derek Corsi has been adding to his display over the years and hopes to continue expanding for many more years to come.

“This gingerbread house clone brightens the dark country road as you come and go from Henry’s Christmas Tree Farm, right down the street,” Corsi told 12 News in an email. “It is guarded by a series of blow mold toy soldiers that have been collected over the years.”

Visitors can tune their car radios to 88.5 FM to hear the music.

The lights are lit nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. through New Year’s Eve.

SOUTH COUNTY

The Wotherspoon Winter Wonderland: 14 Hawthorne Ct., North Kingstown, RI

(Submitted photo)

Every year since 2018, Adam Wotherspoon has turned his North Kingstown home into a glowing beacon of holiday cheer, but before that he did displays in Warwick and Providence.

“Back when I was living in an apartment in Providence my roommate and I would put lights literally all over the walls, ceilings, et cetera,” Wotherspoon told 12 News in an email.

You won’t find any blow ups or choreographed music here, this is truly an old-school display. It’s a trip back to the 1950’s, complete with classic blow molds, big bulbs and lots of color.

“I like to keep it very old school, so a lot of blow molds from the 50’s and 60’s are spread throughout the lawn,” Wotherspoon said. “I have some classic Mickey and Minnie blow molds and even a ‘flying’ Santa. And of course, I have thousands of lights on the house and all over the lawn. This year I have an even bigger surprise.”

The display is lit every night from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Wotherspoon is accepting donations to benefit the Blessings in a Backpack charity, which helps feed hungry children. Look for the donation sign and box.

Santa’s Magical Drive-Thru Christmas Display and Musical Light Show: 106 Ten Rod Road, Exeter, RI

(submitted photo)

You don’t have to go to the North Pole to experience some real Christmas magic!

In an effort to make this Christmas season as magical as it can be, Anthony, Helen and their children have created Santa’s Magical Drive-Thru Christmas Display and Musical Light Show.

If you’re a fan of inflatables, they’ve got them; if you’re a fan of a musical light show they’ve got that as well. They have more than 300 inflatables lining their long driveway, and they have 40 different musical light shows choreographed to 40 different songs.

This year they’re even pumping in holiday scents!

Anthony Gemma says people should roll on down his driveway (which is wide enough for two-way traffic) to experience the magic.

“Basically you view the display driving in, and driving out and there is Magical Christmas light show happening all around you,” he said. Helen also encourages people to “please pass the word onto friends and family so the experience can be shared by all.”

The display runs every day from 10 a.m. (that’s right, 10 in the morning!) to 10 p.m. starting Friday, Nov. 26 and ending Sunday, Jan. 1, barring severe windy weather. They even plan to have Santa himself and his magical friends handing out special treats during the drive-thru on each Saturday from 6pm-8pm in December (except Christmas Eve)!

Make sure you tune into 106.1 FM to be fully immersed in this magical drive-thru experience.

They are accepting donations to The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation in honor of Anthony’s mom, Gloria Gemma, who loved Christmas so much and sadly lost her battle with breast cancer.

To keep it new and exciting, they change and add lights and inflatables throughout the season so that each time that you visit you can get a different experience. They hope their “Magical Drive-thru” makes you and your family smile!

Sullivan Family Christmas Lights: 11 Laudone Drive, Bradford, RI

(Submitted video)

This sprawling Westerly display features thousands of lights, Star Wars figures and Santa and his sleigh.

Jay Sullivan has been decorating for about 17 years and every year the display gets bigger. This year they have 30,000 lights!

“We decorate because I love seeing joy on our family and friends when they see new display every year,” Sullivan told 12 News. “Also I do it because December is special to me because it’s my birth month and my anniversary month!”

The display is lit nightly until Jan 1, 5-9:30 p.m. Visit their Facebook page here.

Webber Lights: 32 Minerva Ave., Cumberland, RI

(Submitted photo)

Sixteen-year-old Lucas is the mastermind behind this synchronized Christmas light show.

“I have always looked forward to watching the ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ television program and wondered if I could learn how to do it,” Lucas said on his display’s website. “In no-time my dad and I were soldering together a light controller kit and I learned how to program. I have a great passion for Christmas lights and the Spirit of Christmas!”

Lucas began programming lights to dance to music for the first time in 2018, but their family tradition of decorating began long before that. He designed, built props, and programmed the display with computer software, and his family describes him as a “self-taught entrepreneur.” This year Lucas added a 4 x 3 foot butterfly comprised of 500 pixels, a snowflake pole with twelve individual snowflake props along with five hand-crafted controllers. His display also includes a large P5 Panel with 40,960 pixels to display higher-quality media; it looks like a large TV.

“He works long hours throughout the year programming, building, and creating our display,” his mom Deborah Webber told 12 News. “He’s the type of kid that does it for enjoyment and challenge, bringing joy to others’ lives and not for recognition.”

Last year Lucas won the Mayor Award for our town’s 2021 Cumberland Light Up the Town Holiday Contest.

Webber Lights runs nightly from November 26 to Jan 6, Mon-Thurs 5-9:30 p.m. and Fri-Sun 5-10 p.m. WEATHER PERMITTING. The display includes a fun and festive mix of holiday and everyday tunes that folks can listen to by tuning their car radios to 89.5 FM.

Visit their Facebook page for updates.

BLACKSTONE VALLEY

Mem and Pop’s Movie Magic: 368 Kenyon Ave., Pawtucket, RI

(Submitted video)

If you can’t get enough of your favorite Christmas movies, this display is for you!

For years, Michelle and Manny Gregorio, a.k.a “Mem and Pop,” have transformed their Pawtucket home into a winter wonderland with more than 50 Christmas inflatables to make even the grinchiest of grinches smile. Sadly, Pop passed away on May 28, 2022. This year “Candy Cane Lane” will be dedicated in his memory.

This is also the only display on the list that features an inflatable, 20-foot big screen that shows holiday films nightly. Walk through and watch the movies nightly from 5 to 8 p.m. The display will be lit the month of December up until Christmas, weather permitting.

Pop your popcorn and drive on by!

Carreiros’ Christmas: 9 Oneida Street, Pawtucket, RI

Steven and Karen Carreiro have been decorating their Pawtucket home for the past decade.



“We started doing it for our grandchildren and our neighbors love it,” Karen told 12 News.



Their display consists of numerous lights and more than 26 inflatables!



The lights come on each evening from 5 to 9 p.m., weather permitting, starting on Thanksgiving.

EAST BAY/NEWPORT

Santa’s Village Winter Wonderland: 6 Hilton Ave, Riverside, RI

(Submitted photo)

The Boucher family of Riverside took a page out of Santa’s book this year, handcrafting much of their display in their own workshop!

Their Santa’s Village Winter Wonderland features thousands of dazzling lights paired with gorgeous handcrafted and painted wooden figures; no detail is overlooked! This year they will be adding over 1,000 new lights, as well as new buildings with beautiful animatronic figures, Santa’s sleigh with hand-crafted reindeer flying through the air, and many more exciting surprises!

This year’s display will be complimented by a Christmas music playlist that can’t be beat.

And get this: on certain nights they will have live Christmas music from their home organ and organist!

“We do this year after year, and continue to add more every year for the pure enjoyment of our friends and neighbors,” Paul Boucher added. “It is our continued hope that our display adds joy and merriment to your holiday season.

The display is lit nightly from 5 to 10:30 p.m. starting Thanksgiving and running through New Year’s Eve.

Tierney Family Christmas Display: 6 Waverly Rd., Riverside, RI

What joy and what surprise to find this magical display tucked into the Riverside section of East Providence.

Jerry Tierney started about 15 years ago with the “Mr. Christmas Light Show.”

“Basically I started when I kids were little,” Jerry said. “They are adults now, but I enjoy it and expand it each year.”

About nine years ago, he discovered software to control lights with relays, building electronic boards and expanding the show with music over the radio. But two years ago, Jerry discovered pixels, and the rest is history.

“Now, instead of controlling strings of lights, I can program each bulb with many different colors,” he said. “It really gives you endless possibilities.”

Tierney said this year they’ve added new elements, including several new songs and viewer interactivity. When visitors arrive, they can choose their favorite songs by going to their website.

The lights run nightly from 5 to 9:30 p.m., Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve, weather permitting. The music can be heard on 91.7 FM.

Check out their Facebook page.

Kacmarsky Family Display: 6 Spinnaker Drive, Riverside, RI

(Drone video courtesy Tyler Maxwell)

While you’re in Riverside, don’t miss this twinkling display just down the road.

The Kacmarsky family has been decorating their Riverside home for over 16 years. Each year adding more and more lights to their display. This year there’s even a Christmas countdown clock.

This display has a true classic Christmas feel. Roll down your windows to hear the holiday music!

The lights shine nightly starting the weekend after Thanksgiving from sunset to 11:00pm.

Winter on Spring: 15 Spring Street, Riverside, RI

(Submitted photo)

This display is new to Riverside and was originally in Pawtucket.

It includes a mix of old and new: traditional blow molds paired with 32 channels of LED lights programmed to music.

Visitors can hear the holiday music on 88.5 FM. The lights are on from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, weather permitting.

The Frisina Family Lights: 283 Massasoit Ave., East Providence, RI

(Submitted photo)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Frisina family’s East Providence home!

This is the 14th season the Frisina family has been spreading holiday cheer. The display takes close to a month to set up and includes 32 different programmable channels that control over 20,000 thousand lights.

Visitors can listen to the music by tuning their car radio to 89.9 FM. The display begins on Thanksgiving and will run nightly, Monday-Thursday from 6 to 9:30 p.m., and Friday-Sunday from 6 to 10:30 p.m. until January 1, weather permitting.

This year, the Frisina family will be collecting donations for T1D. They are doing this in honor Miss Hannah Guevremont. Hannah and the Frisinas’ daughter Emma have been friends since Pre-K (both are now Sophmore’s in high school).

“We are raising money towards creating a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D),” Jason Frisina told 12 News in an email.

Visit their Facebook page.

Giroux Family Christmas Display: 69 Outlook Ave., East Providence, RI

The family of six has been decorating their East Providence home for the holidays for the past 16 years, synchronizing their Christmas lights with catchy carols and classics. What started as a display of old-fashioned Christmas bulbs has now grown into a completely modern, computer-programmed show with LED lights. Visitors can listen along on their car radios by tuning to 91.7 FM.

This year, the display will be lit starting on Thanksgiving. It runs Monday-Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Visit their Facebook page and their YouTube channel.

Birchwood Lights: 64 Birchwood Drive, Portsmouth, RI

Just a short sleigh ride from the Fitzgeralds you’ll find Birchwood Lights, a holiday show that’s sure to dazzle and delight.

The folks behind this display have been decorating for a decade, and according to their Facebook page, they see it this way: “THE BEST WAY TO SPREAD CHRISTMAS CHEER IS SINGING LOUD FOR ALL TO HEAR.”

We couldn’t agree more! Visitors can listen to the tunes and sing along by turning their car radios to 91.7 FM.

Check out the 30-minute show every night starting Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., weather permitting.

The MacDonalds’ Christmas Display: 54 Ellery Road, Newport, RI

The MacDonalds are old pros when it comes to decking the halls, and year after year, 12 News viewers say visiting this home has long been a part of their holiday traditions.

For decades, the MacDonalds have been bringing good old-fashioned Christmas cheer to Newport, attracting boys and girls of all ages to the display on Ellery Road.

The display was the brainchild of Ronald MacDonald, who started decorating in the 1970’s to bring joy to less fortunate children.

“He wanted them to have free entertainment,” explained Ronald’s son, Kevin, in a telephone interview with 12 News.

Ronald passed away in 2019, but his legacy lives on in the display.

“We do this every year,” Kevin explained. “It’s already down to a science with all the men that work for us. We always keep the theme going.”

This year’s display features gingerbread people and houses, real Christmas trees, snowmen, elves and tableaus! Despite its size and detail, the MacDonalds said it only takes one weekend to set up.

The display is lit nightly from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Lights for Lives: 84 Hayden Ave., Tiverton, RI

A few strings of twinkle lights and an evergreen wreath just don’t do the trick for Colleen and Larry St. Onge.

Instead, for the past eight years, they’ve been transforming their Tiverton home into a holiday mecca of sound and light. This year, they’ve strung up more than 75,000 lights that “dance” to music broadcast on 91.7 FM. This year the display includes a new tropical Santa area complete with a tiki hut!

The show runs nightly from December 1 to January 1, Sunday-Thursday from 4-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturdays 4-10 p.m. Santa will be there with reindeer food and candy canes every Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. with the sleigh for free photos!

The St. Onge family works most of the year on the display, researching and crafting new ideas. They encourage visitors to walk their yard and take in all the holiday magic.

Donations will be collected for The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as the Tiverton Food Pantry.

Visit their Facebook page.

Santa’s Village: 385 Valley Road, Middletown, RI

(Submitted video)

Chip Parker’s display is a favorite among the North Pole elves — it includes a 40-foot tree, giant projection screen, a reindeer stable, Grinch house, mailbox for letters to Santa and so much more!

“Christmas was so special for me as a child,” Parker told 12 News. “I have always made it so special for my children, and now they too, embrace the holiday as I do.”

Each year the Parkers buy presents for people in need and spread Christmas cheer.

“If we can make any child love Christmas, and take that same love and giving to their children when they grow up, it’s all worth it. I hope some day, when I am long gone, some of the children we have touched will say, ‘Do you remember the house we went to as kids? It was amazing!’”

The display is lit nightly from 5 to 11 p.m. Children who write letters to Santa (and include their address!) are sure to get a response from Jolly Old Saint Nick himself!

NORTHWEST

Lavergne Family Holiday Display: 85 Crystal View Drive, Pascoag, RI

(Submitted photo)

The Lavergne Family Holiday Display is a technological display of goodness and light!

This high-tech display features a musical projection show with a dancing gingerbread man and Santa! Visitors can tune their car radios to 101.9 FM to listen in to all their classic Christmas favorites.

“It’s all about making holiday magic for the little ones,” Steve Lavergne told 12 News. “Using the latest technology to make memories that last a lifetime hopefully!”

The display is lit nightly starting Dec. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. until Christmas Eve.

Visit their Facebook page here.

Knobel’s Kozy Christmas Display: 22 Candlewood Drive, Smithfield, RI

(Submitted photo)

This is the fifth year the Knobels have synchronized their lights to holiday songs, and the results will have you ho-ho-ho-ing all the way home!

Tune your car radio to 88.1 FM and listen to your favorite songs of the season while the lights “dance.” The display also includes Santa on his sleigh, a 20-foot mega tree and Carl the minion, all ready for the perfect photo opp!

The Knobels ask you to put your hazard lights on while viewing from your vehicle.

You can see the display nightly from dusk to 10 p.m. until early January.

MASSACHUSETTS

‘Griswolds’ of Mattapoisett: 99 Brandt Island Rd., Mattapoisett, Mass.

(Submitted photo)

What does half a million lights look like? The answer is available at Todd Philie’s Mattapoisett home.

In addition to two, 30-foot mega trees, Philie also lights up his entire lawn. He has been decorating for more than 20 years, and he starts putting up the lights for his annual display in late summer.

“I love providing joy to people,” he told 12 News. “The smiles from passersby and joy it provides — it’s all I need to start putting up lights in August and September.”

The lights are on nightly from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Pereiras’ Christmas Light Show: 481 Ridge St., Fall River, Mass.

This synchronized light and music display in Fall River is sure to make your holiday season merry and bright!

Joe and Stephanie Pereira started their light show 10 years ago and every year it gets bigger and better. The display includes a handmade Santa sleigh and mailbox for kiddos to send their Christmas lists to the North Pole — leave a return address and get a reply from the jolly old elf himself!

The display runs nightly from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Visit their Facebook page.

Eckersley Family Light Show: 83 Lane Street, Fall River, Mass.

The Eckersley Family Light show dazzles and delights folks in Fall River every night of the week.

Nathan Eckersley has been decorating his home for the past seven years in memory of his late mother. He said his goal is to make sure she can see it from heaven.

Most of his display is handmade or custom cut from corrugated plastic. The project is a true family affair: Nathan builds every prop with his father and programs the lights with his wife.

The show of synchronized music and dancing lights begins nightly at 5 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Sunday-Friday and 11 p.m. on Saturdays. This display is best viewed from the Seabra parking lot at 444 Stafford Road.

Visit their Facebook page here.

Aaron’s Reindeer Express: 70 Kimberly Road, Taunton, Mass.

Aaron’s Reindeer Express (Submitted photo)

It might look like the North Pole, but this sparkling display is really in Taunton! This Christmas extravaganza is set up by Aaron, his wife and three daughters every year.

Since Aaron’s wife is involved with the city school committee and would always do things for the school around the holidays, the family decided they would like to share the experience with all their friends and colleagues.

They have many visitors every Christmas season and want to do their part in helping the “Christmas City” known as Taunton.

This year the display will have more than over 50 reindeer along with thousands of lights for everyone to enjoy. It’s lit nightly at 5 p.m. through Christmas.

Perry Holiday Display: 211 Providence Street, Rehoboth, Mass.

(Submitted photo)

Eddy Perry’s display, like many on this list, has grown over the years. Now, as a grandfather, he delights seeing the glow of the lights reflected in his granddaughter’s eyes.

The display includes dazzling lights and music, and the next door neighbor even joins in with the decorating! When the weather permits, a North Pole VIP waves to visitors!

The display is lit nightly from 4:30 to 10 p.m. nightly.

Kut Family Christmas Display: 10 Sycamore Lane, Westport, Mass.

(Submitted photo)

The Kut family’s is bring their Christmas cheer to Westport this year!

The family has been decorating for the past nine years and this year’s display includes tens of thousands of lights, transforming their home into a glistening gingerbread house! The Kut family goes for a classic Christmas vibe with blow molds, Santa Claus and a whole lot of homemade decor. There are also two “mega trees” towering at more than 20 feet apiece.

And if you’re having trouble navigating your way there, look up: you’ll find a star measuring 54 inches high and 42 inches wide suspended 14 feet over the roof of their house! They’ve even added an artificial snow machine!

The display is lit nightly until Jan. 1 from 4:45 to 10 p.m. Once again they are collecting donations for Toys 4 Tots. Visitors can bring a new, unwrapped toy and leave it in the donation bin in the driveway.

Visit their Facebook page.

The Hills Spectacular Christmas Light Display: 63 Patton Ave., Somerset, Mass.

(Submitted photo)

This year the Hills Spectacular Christmas Light Display is bigger and better than ever, and includes a 120-foot walk-through with dozens of brand-new additions. Nikki and Jay Hill spend all year thinking of ideas for their house and begin hanging lights in early October.

The Hills have a mailbox that ensures letters get directly to Santa, and those good girls and boys who mail a note with a return address will receive a letter back from the North Pole complete with a candy cane!

The Hills are once again collecting canned goods for the Veterans Association of Bristol County. This year they are also collecting donations for the Ronald McDonald House. Last year they raised more than $300 for Superhero Alex.

Santa Claus alert: On December 17 from 6-9 p.m. kids can meet the big guy, get a candy cane and a cup of hot cocoa. They will also have the Dilly Dilly Donuts truck selling donuts during the event.

The lights are lit nightly from Dec. 1 until New Year’s Day from 5 to 10 p.m.

Check their Facebook page for updates!

Sachs Family Light Extravaganza: 21 Mann St, Bellingham, Mass.

(Submitted photo)

Snowflakes, twinkle lights and strobes all over — that’s what you’ll be greeted by at the Sachs family light display!

The Sachs always go all out for the holidays and 2021 is no exception. Their entire house is outlined in pixels that dance in time to music that visitors can hear on 101.7 FM. The whole show is more than an hour long and includes both traditional Christmas songs and pop favorites.

Look closely and you can even see Santa in the their window keeping an eye out for good girls and boys.

The show runs nightly from 6 to 10 p.m.

Visit their Facebook page.

Christmas on Cotton Candy Lane: Cotton Candy Ln. Dartmouth, Mass.

(Submitted photo)

With a name like Cotton Candy Lane you’d expect Christmastime to be extra sweet here — and it is! Check out this delightful display with loads of lights, inflatables and holiday cheer!

The display is lit nightly from 3:30 to 10:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Check out their Facebook page for updates.

L&R Lighting: 793 Sutton St, Northbridge, MA

L&R Lighting (Submitted photo)

After taking a year off in 2021, L&R Lighting is back for its 25th year of holiday illumination. Leslie and Rich Arsenault are a central Massachusetts family staple for the holiday season.

With tens of thousands of computerized lights, the holiday display comes alive to the sounds of the holiday broadcast on a local FM radio station.

This unique display utilizes the latest technology while still having a classic holiday feel with more than 100 wood cutouts and 50 blow molds.

The lights come on December 2nd and run daily (weather permitting) from 5:30 until 9 p.m. until Christmas night.

This year L&R will be collecting donations for The Jimmy Fund. The Jimmy Fund, established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults.

Visit their Facebook page here.

CONNECTICUT

Amarante’s Winter Wonderland: 8 Pratt Road, Dayville, Conn.

Amarante’s Winter Wonderland (Submitted photo)

Just over the western border of Rhode Island lies a winter wonderland – Amarante’s Winter Wonderland, that is.

Visitors can walk throughout the Amarantes’ glistening yard, marveling at the 180,000 twinkling Christmas lights strung up on the house and trees.

The spectacle is the work of Daniel Amarante, whose love of holiday lights began at age 10 when he received a small inflatable as a Christmas gift. In the 17 years since, his passion has grown and become known throughout the community.

Daniel Amarante said the display is partially a tribute to his father, Joseph Amarante, who passed away in 2012. Daniel said his dad always encouraged him to pursue his passions and dreams.

Amarante begins setting up the display each year in August. Visitors can walk through the glowing wonderland nightly from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. The lights are on Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. The display is closed on Mondays. This year visitors can also swing by the gift shop for some Amarante’s merch and hot cocoa!

Visit their Facebook page.