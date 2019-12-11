Mega Millions jackpot reaches $340 million

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Feeling lucky? You may want to pick up a lottery ticket.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $340 million for Friday’s drawing, with the cash option totalling roughly $230.8 million.

If Friday’s jackpot is hit, this would be the 14th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

No one hit the jackpot Tuesday night, and Friday may be a lucky day since there have been six Mega Millions jackpots won on a Friday the 13th.

Since the last jackpot was won in Texas on Sept. 24, there have been more than 11.4 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 17 worth more than $1 million.

The deadline to purchase tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is 9:50 p.m. The drawing will take place at 11 p.m.