HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Hopkinton Police Department announced it will soon have a new furry friend on the force.

K-9 Officer Raymond L. Hopkinton (Photo: Hopkinton Police Department)

K-9 Raymond L. Hopkinton, a 12-week-old goldendoodle, will report for duty as a certified compassion dog.

In a Facebook post, police said Raymond will be handled by Detective John Forbes, a 15-year veteran of the department. He will first undergo training for about a year at Courteous Canine in South Kingstown.

Raymond’s name honors both Ray Quinlan and Lydia Tiexeira, who own the Hopkinton Business Park LLC. Their donation helped kickstart the program to get the department its first compassion dog.

Police said all are invited to meet K-9 Raymond at the Ashaway Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.