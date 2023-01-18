WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Westerly is adding a new four-legged friend to its police force.

K-9 Hopper will soon be heading to explosive detection school with his handler, Officer Michael Gouvin.

After graduation, police say Hopper and Gouvin will be joining the Special Services Division as community police officers. Their duties will include ensuring safety at community gatherings and assisting the resource officers at all Westerly Public Schools.

Police say they will soon share more information about Hopper, including where he came from, how they were able to get him, and how he will serve the community.

A formal swearing-in ceremony will be held once Hopper finishes explosive detection school.