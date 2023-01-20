BOSTON (WPRI) — Dollie is a fighter who’s in need of a new home.

The 6-month-old Munchkin cat’s family made the difficult decision to surrender her to the Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) last November when she started suffering from a mystery illness.

“When Dollie came to us, her ears were sloughing, and they actually did fall off,” MSPCA-Angell’s Mike Keiley explained. “Parts of her skin were necrotic – the skin was dying. It impacted her extremities, including her tail, legs and most of her ear tissue. We had never seen anything like it.”

“[Dollie’s family was] understandably overwhelmed with her extensive medical issues,” he continued. “After they made the decision to surrender her to us, we did all we could to figure out what exactly was happening to this little cat.”

Veterinary specialists worked quickly to diagnose Dollie and determined she was suffering from ischemic dermatopathy.

MSCPA-Angell dermatology specialist Dr. Meagan Painter said ischemic dermatopathy, “is usually caused by a reaction to something in the body that leads to widespread inflammation.”

“This reaction can lead to tissue death in sensitive areas, like the ear tips and paws,” Painter said. “In Dollie’s case, it was quite severe, and she is a lucky little cat to have found her way to us.”

The MSPCA said Dollie was also diagnosed with ringworm, adding that the treatment turned parts of her fur yellow.

While Dollie has since recovered, the cause of the reaction remains unknown.

“We’ll probably never know what caused that reaction, but we diagnosed it in time to prevent progression and save two of her legs that were in danger,” Painter said. “We did have to amputate her tail and one leg, but we expect she’ll live a long, happy life.”

Dollie is now healthy and ready for her forever home, according to Keiley.

“Dollie’s been with us for a while and it’s time for her to find the loving home that she so desperately deserves after this ordeal,” he said. “We don’t think that she’ll need any specific ongoing care because of this condition, just a family that’s looking for a unique cat and is willing to work with a vet to address any future medical needs.”

Anyone interested in adopting Dollie can fill out an adoption inquiry form.