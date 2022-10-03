A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WPRI) — “One day you ordered a Happy Meal for the last time and you didn’t even know it.”

That’s what McDonald’s quipped in a social media post nearly two years ago.

But starting Monday, the fast-food chain is giving adults the opportunity to relive their childhoods.

For limited time, McDonald’s is offering adult Happy Meals as part of an exclusive collaboration with the Cactus Plant Flea Market, a high-end streetwear brand.

The Happy Meal, dubbed the “Cactus Plant Flea Market Box,” comes with the option of either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, as well as fries and a drink.

McDonald’s is hoping to repackage the Happy Meal experience for a new generation of customers. (McDonald’s)

While the box is slightly bigger, McDonald’s fans can still carry it around via the iconic “Golden Arches” handle.

And it doesn’t stop there. What’s a Happy Meal without a surprise toy?

McDonald’s is including one of four collectable figurines inside the boxes. Those figurines include three McDonald’s classics — Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie — as well as Cactus Buddy, which is the clothing brand’s mascot.

The McDonald’s mascots all have four eyes to look just like Cactus Buddy.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” McDonald’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan said. “With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we’re reigniting a new generation’s love for our food and the brand.”

The adult Happy Meals are available to order in-restaurant, in drive-thru or on the app while supplies last.

The collaboration also features new merch, including T-shirts, hoodies and special collectables.