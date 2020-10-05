Mazes of maize: Get lost in a corn field this fall

(WPRI) ─ Nothing says “fall” like venturing through rows and rows of corn.

Corn mazes have become a fall favorite in Southern New England. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for some local farms to make their mazes safe for guests.

While several farms opted not craft their corn mazes this year, those that did had to battle extreme drought conditions.

There’s no better way to see a corn maze than from the air, so Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo flew Sky Done 12 over the mazes that decided to open this year.

Escobar Farm ─ Portsmouth, R.I.

Escobar Farm corn maze

The 8-acre corn maze at Escobar’s Highland Farm in Portsmouth will keep you busy all afternoon.

This year, the maze’s design is a tribute to farmers. A tractor is carved into the rows of corn, along with the phrase: “On the 8th day, God made a farmer.”

The maze is open through Nov. 8 and all guests are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Owner Lou Escobar tells 12 News that since their maze opened last month, they’ve been very busy. He attributes their business to families wanting to be outside after being cooped up in their houses for months.

Adam’s Farm ─ Cumberland, R.I.

Adam’s Farm corn maze

The “mega” maze at Adam’s Farm in Cumberland was created to prevent guests from crowding together while navigating their way out.

Those who aren’t up for the challenge can instead get lost in their kid-friendly corn maze, in addition to seeing some farm animals and visiting their pumpkin patch.

The farm is encouraging guests to purchase their tickets ahead of time online, since day-of admission will only be available if the chosen date isn’t sold out.

Guests must practice social distancing when around others and wear their face masks at all times.

Spring Hill Sugar House ─ Richmond. R.I.

Spring Hill Sugar House corn maze

The Spring Hill Sugar House corn maze in Richmond is fun for all ages.

The owners tell 12 News that, while they had a difficult time growing their maze due to the extreme drought conditions, it’s still in great shape and ready for the season.

Guests can also enjoy some fresh-pressed apple cider and warm cider doughnuts.

Everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing while in the corn maze, store and the pumpkin patch.

Confreda Farm ─ Cranston, R.I.

Confreda Farms corn maze

This year, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted one of the more popular Halloween attractions offered at Confreda Farms in Cranston.

Confreda Farms usually has two corn mazes ─ a traditional corn maze for daytime festivities and a haunted corn maze for Scary Acres.

Owner Jon Confreda tells 12 News what makes their haunted maze scary is the close interaction between actors and guests. Confreda said in order to ensure the safety of guests and his employees, they opted not to open the haunted corn maze this year.

Instead, he said Scary Acres will offer a haunted hayride. Guests must purchase their tickets in advance online.

Confreda said the daytime maze design is a tribute to essential workers, with a doctor and farmer carved into the corn field.

Salisbury Farm ─ Johnston, R.I.

Salisbury Farm corn maze

Wayne Salisbury tells 12 News his family began crafting corn mazes back in 1998. He said their 5-acre corn maze at Salisbury Farm in Johnson was the first to open in Rhode Island.

This year’s theme is “Love Grows Here.” Salisbury said due to the pandemic, the farm “will not be offering hayrides this season,” however, private parties of 15 people or less “will have a hayride option” if they book in advance.

Guests can also visit the pumpkin and raspberry patches, as well as feed the farm’s animals.

Salisbury Farm will be offering its Moonlight Maze this year, which is usually open Saturday nights throughout the month of October.

For added fun, Salisbury Farm also offers guests a partial map of the maze, which encourages them to find the four hole punch stations they’ve hidden in within the rows of corn.

Guests must wear face masks and practice social distancing while on the farm.

Clark Farms ─ Wakefield, R.I.

Clark Farms corn maze

Can you see the firetruck? Clark Farms in Matunuck designed its corn maze to honor first responders this year.

Like Salisbury Farm, Clark Farms also offers a “Flashlight Night” maze experience on Saturday nights throughout the month of October.

Guests can also make reservations to enjoy the farm’s hayride, visit the petting zoo and test out their “corn cannons.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance online, and guests are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Cucumber Hill Farm ─ Foster, R.I.

Cucumber Hill Farm corn maze

While walking through the rows of corn at Cucumber Hill Farm in Foster, guests will quickly learn this year’s theme is “Best Movie Quotes.”

The farm has plenty of activities for guests of all ages, including pony rides, pumpkin picking and axe throwing.

They also offer “Flashlight Mazes” on Saturday nights and have two scheduled food truck events this year.

Guests must wear face masks when unable to practice proper social distancing.

Wojcik Farm ─ Blackstone, Mass.

Wojcik Farm in Blackstone, MA

Country western is the theme of the 5-acre corn maze at Wojcik Farm in Blackstone this year.

Sky Drone 12 got a bird’s eye view of the guitar that was carved into the rows of corn.

Visitors can also enjoy the farm’s pumpkin patch, as well as their bakery which offers freshly baked pies and warm cider doughnuts.

The farm is open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Fort Hill Farm ─ Thompson, Conn.

Fort Hill Farm in Thompson, CT

Fort Hill Farm in Thompson offers two mazes: a kid-friendly maze that takes a half hour complete, and a 7-acre, more complex maze that takes an hour and a half to navigate.

The theme for both mazes this year is pollinators, with bees being carved into the mini maze and the larger maze is crafted in the shape of a monarch butterfly. Guests are welcome to visit the mazes during the day or during one of the farm’s “Flashlight Night” events.

All guests are required to bring face masks and wear them when social distancing isn’t possible. Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance online.

After making their way through the corn maze, guests can treat themselves to some homemade ice cream.