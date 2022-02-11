MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — The price was right, but the prize was wrong.

Catherin Graham, of Marshfield, Massachusetts, was recently on an episode of “The Price Is Right” and her prize wasn’t exactly the new car or exotic getaway she was hoping for.

She won an all-expenses-paid trip to New Hampshire.

“Drew goes ‘aww, that’s great congratulations New Hampshire is beautiful,’ and I go, ‘Drew, I live in Boston,'” Graham recalled. “I’ve been there a billion times. I just wish it was Tahiti or someplace.”

Not only did she win a trip 90-minutes away from home, the trip includes airfare from Los Angeles to Manchester.

In addition to her big prize, she also won $1,000 after spinning for “one dollar” on the big wheel.