SHREWSBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — A women-run nonprofit organization in Massachusetts has one goal in mind: helping mothers in crisis.

Mom Bomb was created in late 2017 and owner Heather Roberts says the products themselves have helped women with cancer and other ailments, but it’s also the money collected from the sales that help women in need.

“I do not need six houses. I do not need a $1 million paycheck. I am not a corporate CEO,” Roberts explained.

Instead, she says she needs a way to help other moms through a challenging time in their lives since she’s been there herself.

“The pain was so bad, I would just be standing, all of a sudden I would pass out,” Roberts recalled. “Ambulances would come and say ‘oh my god, this woman had a stroke.'”

After eight excruciating months, she learned she has Trigeminal neuralgia, also known as suicide disease, due to its severe pain.

“I started making bath bombs because the essential oils were helping my headaches and I needed to stay busy because I was just lying in bed thinking how miserable I was,” Roberts said.

“Then people came to me and say, ‘can I buy more?’ And I said, ‘oh, you like them? Okay. Sure. You can buy them, but if I sell them, I’m going to use the money to help other women,'” she continued.

Roberts said the way Mom Bomb works is that when you buy a product, it’s like making a donation to the organization and the product is your “thank you” gift.

“What it costs, gets taken out, and whatever’s leftover, instead of going into a board’s pocket or CEO so they can buy a 6th house, we give it away,” Roberts said.

The money goes to whatever a mother in crisis needs.

Julie Lewis, a single mom, found herself in need after a bad car crash that also triggered other health issues.

“It was like, thank god. I have food for my kids. I had no support from my family. I had no support at all. It was just me and the kids. And they didn’t know what to do,” Lewis said. “My kids thought I was going to die. It was really scary. That came in and was perfect. As much as I didn’t want to accept it because I know there are people worse off than me, I graciously accepted it.”

Now Lewis says she is passing it forward and spreading the message of the organization to others.