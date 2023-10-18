BOSTON (WWLP) – The MSPCA-Angell is waiving all adoption fees for many of the animals in its care this weekend.

The “adoptathon” will be held at all four of its adoption centers in Boston, Methuen, Salem, and Centerville on Cape Cod, according to a news release sent from the MSPCA. This event is taking place due to an ongoing national dog population crisis, as multiple surrenders have pushed their shelter capacity.

Fees will be waived for the following animals:

Rabbits

Mice

Rats

Guinea pigs

Hamsters

Parakeets

Roosters

Pigs

Cats

Dogs

The MSPCA hopes that the fees, which usually range from $15 to $500, can now be put toward the care of these pets.

They are hoping to find homes for about 50 mice who were part of a recent large surrender, but were not previously available for adoption as they were on a pregnancy watch.

The adoptathon begins on Friday and runs through Sunday during open hours at all MSPCA shelters. Open hours in Boston, Methuen, and Centerville are 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“We’ve been focusing a lot recently on finding homes for dogs, which remains a priority given the gravity of the population crisis,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell’s Director of Adoption Centers and Programs. “We had a lofty goal over the summer of helping as many dogs as we possibly could, and, while we did find homes for hundreds, the crisis hasn’t slowed down, nor is it showing signs of slowing down.”

“So, we can’t slow down either. We’re encouraging adopters by waiving fees for some of the dogs in our care, but we’ve got the opportunity to do more with this event, so we’re including many other species as well.”

“We’re calling this an adoptathon for our underdogs—animals that are older, have some medical issues or physical challenges, and those that are generally in shelters longer,” Keiley said.