Macaulay Culkin ‘sold’ on digitally removing President Trump from Home Alone 2

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

macaulay culkin

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Actor and Home Alone star, Macaulay Culkin, has responded to social media output that President Trump should be digitally removed from Home Alone 2.

Culkin responded to a tweet that simply said ‘sold.’

Someone on Twitter made a video edit of President Trump removed from Home Alone 2 and Culkin responded with “bravo”.

President Trump appears briefly in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York when Culkin asks him for directions to the lobby of the Plaza hotel.

A petition on change.org to replace Trump with Joe Biden had accrued over 250 signatures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/7/21: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams