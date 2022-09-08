FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Luke Combs is coming to Foxboro.

The popular country music artist will be making a stop at Gillette Stadium next summer as part of his upcoming world tour.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 and tickets will go on sale starting Sept. 16. Ticket pre-sales begin Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

Combs will be touring with fellow country music stars Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalr and Brent Cobb.

The tour in its entirety will take place from March to October 2023 and includes 35 performances, 16 of which will be stadium shows.

Combs released his his latest album, “Growin’ Up,” back in June.