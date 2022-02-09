PORTLAND, MAINE (WPRI/AP) — A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat is being reunited — more than six years and 1,500 miles later.

Denise Cilley, of Chesterville, Maine, said she was shocked to get a voicemail last week announcing her cat, Ashes, had been located in Florida.

“We got a call that my lost cat [Ashes] had been found, and I was kind of surprised because the call came from Florida,” Cilley said.

Cilley said Ashes originally went missing in 2015 on her daughter’s 10th birthday.

The family initially gave up searching for Ashes, believing she may have become prey for a predator.

“I didn’t consider her lost anymore since it had been so long,” Cilley said.

A veterinarian’s office determined the cat’s identity thanks to an implanted microchip. But how she got to Florida remains a mystery.

Cilley said she can’t wait to be reunited with Ashes, who is scheduled to return to Maine Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m excited and nervous all at once, but happy that my daughter is able to join me when we meet her at the airport,” Cilley said of their eventual reunion with Ashes.