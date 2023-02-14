EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you happen to be outside Tuesday night, make sure you look up!

SpaceX’s 55 Starlink satellites will trek across the sky from the west to the northeast.

The best chance to view the vertically stacked satellites will be around 6:30 p.m., though they may only be visible for up to five minutes.

The satellites reflect sunlight, which is what makes them visible in the night sky.

If you miss the satellites Tuesday evening, don’t worry!

There may be a window of clearing Wednesday evening to catch them again around 6:47 p.m. as the satellites move from west to north.