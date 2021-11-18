Longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years to take place Friday morning

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New Englanders can see the longest partial eclipse in 580 years early Friday morning if they’re awake and the weather cooperates.

According to NASA, the eclipse will last three hours and 28 minutes, and weather permitting, the eclipse will be visible from any location where the Moon appears above the horizon during the eclipse

On the East Coast, the partial eclipse will begin shortly after 2 a.m. and reach its maximum at 4 a.m., NASA said.

You don’t need special glasses to see it, unlike during a solar eclipse, all you need is to go outside.

The weather forecast has clouds increasing in the evening with showering arriving after 10 p.m. and continuing into the overnight hours.

November’s full moon is traditionally known as the Beaver Moon because beavers are preparing for winter. This is why the sky show will be called the Beaver Moon Lunar Eclipse, according to Space.com.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the wait won’t be long for the next lunar eclipses. In 2022, there will be two total eclipses, the first in May and the second in November.

Both will be visible across much of North America.