EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The final section of the India Point Railroad Bridge floated away on a barge Tuesday afternoon, marking the completion of the nearly 200-year-old structure’s removal.

The so-called “bridge to nowhere” used to span the length of the Seekonk River, connecting Providence to East Providence, but became obsolete as railroads started to disappear.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers removed most of the unused bridge from the river in 2002, leaving only the small portion that used to abut the East Providence Yacht Club.

(Story continues below gallery.)

It cost more than $1 million to remove the remaining piece of the bridge.

The India Point Railroad Bridge isn’t the only defunct bridge along the Seekonk River. The Crook Point Bascule Bridge, which remains locked in the upright position, appears to have stood the test of time.

Off she goes… the last bit of the old India Point Railroad Bridge has been removed.



Last used in the 1970s, the bridge used to connect Providence at India Point to East Providence at Watchemoket. The removal cost just over $1 million. @wpri12 https://t.co/4h52HzCRfY pic.twitter.com/8cwuRybbH1 — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) April 18, 2023

The more than 114-year-old bridge has been listed on the Providence Preservation Society’s most-endangered historic structures since January 2021. The bridge was abandoned in 1976 and left open so boats could traverse the river.

The capital city solicited designs to repurpose the historic bridge into a pedestrian walkway or park two years ago, but those plans were scrapped after it caught fire a few weeks later.