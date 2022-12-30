PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Did your child’s name make the list?

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has released a preliminary list of the most popular baby names in Rhode Island in 2022.

Female:

Charlotte Amelia Isabella Olivia Emma Luna Sophia Ava Isla Scarlett and Violet (tie)

Male:

Liam

Noah

Owen

Theodore

Oliver

Benjamin

Julian

Luca

Henry

Lucas

In 2021, the three most popular female names in the Ocean State were Olivia, Sophia, and Amelia, RIDOH said, while the three most popular male names were Liam, Noah, and Julian.

RIDOH finalizes its birth data by the end of February.