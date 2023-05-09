JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Victor Colella marked a major milestone Tuesday.

The lifelong Johnston resident, who went viral following his appearance on “Caught in Providence” with Judge Frank Caprio, celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

The centenarian, who now lives at the Johnston Senior Center, even received a surprise visit from Caprio, who alongside Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. honored him with a citation.

Colella ended up in court after triggering a school zone speed camera in Providence and receiving a ticket roughly four years ago. Then 96, Colella explained through tears to Caprio that he was driving his son, who was diagnosed with cancer, to a doctor’s appointment.

“I don’t drive that fast, judge,” he said at the time. “I drive slowly, and I only drive when I have to.”

Touched by his story, Caprio tossed out Colella’s ticket and dismissed the case.

While Colella is best known for his televised court date with Caprio, he is also a World War II veteran. Colella was invited to board a Rhode Island Honor Flight nearly a month after being featured on Caprio’s show.

(Courtesy: Town of Johnston)

(Courtesy: Town of Johnston)

(Courtesy: Town of Johnston)

(Courtesy: Town of Johnston)