CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 who passed away last week following a battle with cancer.

People lined the streets to pay their respects to K-9 Lex Monday as the his remains were transported from Final Gift Pet Memorial to police headquarters.

The ceremony ended with a dispatcher giving “Lex’s Last Call” over police radio. The final call was also played aloud for those in attendance.

K-9 Lex worked alongside Officer Nathan Bagshaw for nearly seven years before retiring back in April, according to the department.

The department said K-9 Lex was diagnosed with cancer a year-and-a-half ago, when he was given six months left to live.

Courtesy: Cranston Police Department

K-9 Lex not only exceeded this “grim projection,” the department said he also continued to work alongside Bagshaw and “enjoy valuable time in retirement” with his family.

Throughout his time on the force, K-9 Lex assisted Bagshaw with drug seizures, apprehending suspects and tracking missing persons.

K-9 Lex also visited numerous city schools and attended various community events, according to the department.

“He was always a hit, especially due to his calm and friendly disposition,” the department said.

Throughout his retirement, K-9 Lex enjoyed his frequent visits to Dunkin’, where he would “enjoy a doughnut given to him by the admiring employees.”

“Thank you K-9 Lex for your invaluable service to the Cranston Police Department and the residents of the city,” the department said. “Your service will never be forgotten. You can rest now your watch is over. We will take it from here.”