NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A big star is coming to Newport this summer to perform in the Newport Folk Festival.

Lana Del Rey is set to perform on Sunday, July 30, the festival announced on social media.

The three-day event returns Friday, July 28, and will bring more than 50 artists to Fort Adams State Park for a weekend of live music.

Tickets sold out right away, but there’s a waitlist you can join in case more become available.