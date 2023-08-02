LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters received a special “thank you” from a Lakeville family’s steer Tuesday night.

The Lakeville Fire Department said firefighters rushed to a home following reports of a lawnmower fire.

Thankfully, the homeowner was able to keep the fire at bay until the firefighters arrived and knocked it down.

The department said the family’s steer, named Henry, kept a close eye on the operation.

Henry came out once the fire was out and made sure to personally thank them for their efforts.

“Henry approved of our work,” the department said.

(Courtesy: Lakeville Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Lakeville Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Lakeville Fire Department)