LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — The emu that evaded animal control officers for several days in Lakeville was captured over the weekend.

In a social media post, Lakeville Animal Control Officer David Frates said the emu was safely captured Saturday.

The emu escaped more than a week ago as its previous owner was preparing to move out of state.

Frates said a man with experience catching escaped emus helped an animal control officer wrangle the bird.

The emu will eventually move into an “awesome home,” according to Frates.

Emus are the second-tallest living bird, followed by the ostrich. Though emus can’t fly, they can sprint as fast as 30 mph when necessary.